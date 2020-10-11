Man charged after shooting inside Beltline condo

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have arrested and charged a man in relation to a shooting inside a Beltline condo building that left two men injured.

Shots rang out on the 15th floor of Union Square condominiums in the 200-block of 13 Avenue Southwest just before 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Late Saturday night, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) announced Gabriel Chevry, 25, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm with intent.

Chevry is the second person to be taken into custody in connection with Thursday night’s shooting.

He is expected to appear in court on Oct. 29.

Two people were taken to hospital following the shooting, including a man in his 50s in life-threatening condition. His condition has since been upgraded to stable.

According to police, a man believed to be meeting a woman who lived there for a date, entered one of the units in the apartment complex.

Police said the man allegedly locked the door and began shooting, striking a man who was in a bedroom in the apartment.

A stray bullet also went through the wall and struck an innocent man in the next apartment, the CPS said.

It is believed the shooting is a targeted incident.

Calgary police are thanking the public for their help in the investigation.

–With files from Global News’ Melissa Gilligan