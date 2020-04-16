24-year-old man charged in fatal Sunalta shooting: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a 24-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting in the Sunalta neighbourhood last week.

On April 9, police said officers arrived at an apartment building in the 1600 block of 15 Street Southwest at around 1:15 a.m. after reports of shots fired.

Calgarian Jovaughan Meek, 28, was found in his vehicle in medical distress at the scene of the incident, police said. Meek was taken to hospital with critical injuries but died a short time later.

On Tuesday, police released footage of a man they believed to have information on the shooting.

Police were looking to speak to Taylor Calfchild, who also goes by Taylor Hall. On Thursday, Calfchild was arrested and was charged with second-degree murder, however, police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Officers are still working to track Calfchild’s movements in the days leading up to and following the shooting.

They’re asking anyone with information about the firearm used in the homicide to contact police.

“Our homicide detectives worked tirelessly in coordination with multiple other police units to find answers in this case, and these combined efforts led us to an arrest,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta, with the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit, said in a statement on Thursday.

“We would like to thank members of the public who provided information to investigators and encourage anyone who may have information about the firearm to come forward.” Tweet This