Calgary police seek suspect in Valentine’s Day shooting that injured 2 men

Calgary police are looking for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on Valentine’s Day that injured two men.

According to police, the victims were shot while sitting in a black Jaguar XF parked in the 3500 block of 17 Avenue S.E. at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

Police said a man approached the vehicle and fired a gun at the occupants, hitting the driver in the shoulder and the passenger in the back.

“The driver drove to a nearby hospital where the two victims received treatment and police were called,” a police news release stated. “Both men have since been released from hospital and are still receiving treatment for their injuries.”

Calgary police investigate after two men with gunshot wounds arrived at the Peter Lougheed Centre on Friday, Feb. 14. Global News

On Tuesday, police released surveillance photos of a suspect in the shooting in hopes of identifying him.

Police believe he had been waiting in the area for “at least an hour” before the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.