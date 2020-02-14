2 men arrive at northeast Calgary hospital with gunshot wounds: police

Calgary police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to hospital on Friday.
Police said the victims arrived at the Peter Lougheed Centre at around 3:30 a.m. and that both had gunshot wounds.
According to police, both of the men were in serious but stable condition when they arrived and were transported to the Foothills Medical Centre.
A dark-coloured Jaguar in the parking lot of the Peter Lougheed Centre is cordoned off with police tape and appears to have a bullet hole in the rear passenger-side window.
Investigators are working to determine where the shooting happened and how many people were involved.
— With files from Global News’ Matthew Conrod
