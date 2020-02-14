2 men arrive at northeast Calgary hospital with gunshot wounds: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to hospital on Friday.

Police said the victims arrived at the Peter Lougheed Centre at around 3:30 a.m. and that both had gunshot wounds.

According to police, both of the men were in serious but stable condition when they arrived and were transported to the Foothills Medical Centre.

Calgary police investigate after two men with gunshot wounds arrived at the Peter Lougheed Centre on Friday, Feb. 14. Global News

A dark-coloured Jaguar in the parking lot of the Peter Lougheed Centre is cordoned off with police tape and appears to have a bullet hole in the rear passenger-side window.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are working to determine where the shooting happened and how many people were involved.

— With files from Global News’ Matthew Conrod