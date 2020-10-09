Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

BC Greens unveil COVID-19 recovery plan focusing on climate action

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2020 7:20 pm
Click to play video 'Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau to outline recovery plan Friday' Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau to outline recovery plan Friday
Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau to outline recovery plan Friday

The BC Green Party has released its plan to rebuild the provincial economy after COVID-19 with a focus on climate action.

Campaigning in Nanaimo Friday, Green Leader Sonia Furstenau said the Green promise goes even further than the existing Clean B.C. plan, which she said never would have happened under the minority NDP government if not for her party.

Read more: B.C. election 2020 promise tracker: What the major parties are pledging

Furstenau said a Green government would initiate a just transition program for workers to move to guaranteed jobs in the clean economy.

Trending Stories

The plan would establish a $1-billion strategic investment fund to support business innovation, especially initiatives that would help B.C. shift to a zero carbon economy.

The Greens would also immediately reinstate the scheduled carbon tax increase and return to regular increases of $10 per year.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. election 2020: Liberals promise $10-a-day childcare for families earning up to $65,000 a year

Other initiatives include requiring 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035 and committing to make B.C. carbon neutral by 2045.

Furstenau criticized the NDP for subsidizing the oil and gas industry at the same time as claiming to work to stop climate change.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVIDBC electionBC election 2020BC GreensSonia FurstenauBC Election CampaignFurstenauGreen Platform
Flyers
More weekly flyers