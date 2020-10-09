17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo, pushing total cases to 1,858

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 17 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region to 1,858.

Eleven of the cases were attributed to people under the age of 40, including seven involving people in their 20s.

There have been 115 new positive tests reported over the past seven days, almost double the number (68) reported over the previous seven days.

Twenty-five people have been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 1,622.

There are now 116 active cases in Waterloo Region, including three people who are in hospital due to the virus.

There have now been 145,011 tests conducted in the area, including 4,070 more since the number was last updated on Tuesday.

There are currently six active outbreaks in the area although no new cases Friday were connected to the outbreaks in the area.

The active outbreaks include two at retirement homes, two at daycares, one at a school and one in a congregate setting.

One new case was reported at schools in the area on Thursday after a student at Waterloo Collegiate Institute tested positive for the coronavirus.

There have now been 20 cases involving students and three involving staff members at schools in the area.

Ontario is reporting 939 new cases of the coronavirus, surpassing Thursday’s total, which saw 797 new infections and was the previous single-day case record in Ontario.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 336 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 150 in Peel Region, 126 in Ottawa, 68 in York Region, 59 in Halton Region and 40 in Hamilton. All other public health units in Ontario reported under 35 new cases.