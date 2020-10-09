Grand River Transit bus driver tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A Grand River Transit (GRT) bus driver has tested positive for the coronavirus, Waterloo Region announced late Thursday.

The region says the driver tested positive on Thursday but has not worked since Oct. 4.

The driver is said to currently be in self-isolation.

The region says the GRT has taken extra precautions to keep its employees and transit riders safe.

These include enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of vehicles, stations and frequently touched surfaces; requiring operators to wear masks in public areas and shared indoor spaces; and installing barriers on buses to protect operators and passengers.

“GRT continues to do everything that is necessary to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our riders and employees,” said Peter Zinck, director of transit services for Waterloo Region, in a statement.

“GRT requires riders to wear a mask, stay behind the yellow line and maintain physical distancing between themselves, other passengers and bus operators where possible.”

The region is also reminding residents of the importance of following public health guidelines such as proper physical distancing, handwashing and wearing a face-covering in enclosed public spaces.