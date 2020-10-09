Looking to ‘escape’ the pandemic? This Peterborough business is banking on it

By now we all know the feeling of being stuck inside during the pandemic, but now you can at least have a little bit of fun with it — and one Peterborough business is hoping you do.

Escape Maze is no ordinary farm. The property boasts intricate escape rooms where you solve a series of clues to beat the clock and unlock your freedom.

“We have four rooms open indoors,” said co-owner Fred Preddy. “We had to adjust for the pandemic, but we have indoor rooms open and outdoor trails.”

Preddy said those outdoor trails are growing in popularity because people are looking for something to do outside where they can spread out.

“Think Amazing Race,” Preddy said. “There are a series of stations and at each one you have to gather clues to unlock a padlock.”

You’re armed with a map, a compass and a diary containing clues to each location. The goal is to see how fast you can complete the series of tasks. Preddy said they typically take about 45 minutes to an hour to finish.

For the indoor rooms, you get an hour to escape. It sounds easy enough, but Preddy said only about 25 per cent of people can get out on time without any help or clues.

“This year we have added a haunted trail for Halloween,” Preddy said. “We usually have an indoor room, but shifted this year because of the pandemic.”

Now, think Amazing Race meets zombie apocalypse.

“You have to make your way through the trails after dark and only have a lantern,” Preddy said. “If you like scary stuff, then this one is for you.”

Preddy said that course is rated PG-13. Escape Maze is also hiring for that obstacle, no zombie experience required.

You might be out of luck if you’re looking to book the haunted trail before Halloween. Spots leading up to the Oct. 31 are all booked up, but Preddy said Escape Maze is looking to extend the zombie maze into November.

