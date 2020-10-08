Menu

Canada

Nunavut says coronavirus outbreak at Hope Bay gold mine contained

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2020 5:30 pm
Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, poses for a portrait in the boardroom outside his office in Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, poses for a portrait in the boardroom outside his office in Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

IQALUIT, Nunavut‘s chief public health officer says an outbreak of COVID-19 at a gold mine has been contained.

Dr. Michael Patterson says there are 10 positive cases and six presumptive cases at the Hope Bay mine, about 125 kilometres southwest of Cambridge Bay.

But he says the cases will not be counted as the territory’s, because the workers’ home jurisdictions have chosen to record them.

That means the territory has yet to record a positive case.

Patterson earlier said there was evidence of transmission at the mine, but now says that it’s not the case.

All travel to and from the site was halted Sept. 28, but Patterson says those who have finished their isolation and those who are not considered high-risk contacts can travel home.

He says some contacts remain in isolation are expected to be cleared for travel within the week.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
