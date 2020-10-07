Newfoundland workers from sites in Alberta, Nunavut asked to get COVID-19 tests

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland and Labrador is asking workers who returned to the province in the last two weeks from work sites in Nunavut and Alberta to get tested for COVID-19.

The department issued three warnings Wednesday about outbreaks at the Hope Bay gold mine in Nunavut; at Syncrude Canada’s Aurora mine site, close to Fort McMurray; and at Methanex’s methanol plant in Medicine Hat.

Nine positive cases were confirmed at the Hope Bay gold mine on Monday.

Public Health is asking all rotational workers who have spent time on those three sites and who have returned to the province in the past 14 days to call 811 and arrange for a COVID-19 test.

Authorities say these workers must isolate from household members for the full 14-day quarantine period regardless of test results.

Public Health says it was contacted by the federal government regarding the three outbreaks.