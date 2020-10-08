Menu

Canada

Nunavut premier strips minister of cabinet portfolios over ‘unacceptable’ social media post

By Staff The Canadian Press
Nunavut's premier Joe Savikataaq.
Nunavut's premier Joe Savikataaq. Getty Images

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq has stripped the territory’s housing minister of his cabinet portfolios over a social media post about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Patterk Netser had served as housing minister and minister responsible for Nunavut Arctic College since 2018.

Read more: NDP boots B.C. candidate just before writ drops over social media posts

A post on Netser’s Facebook page last night said “All lives matter” and criticized Black women for having abortions.

The post has since been deleted.

Savikataaq says in a news release that the post was “unacceptable.”

He says he will bring the matter forward when the legislative assembly reconvenes Oct. 21.

Because Nunavut has a consensus government, legislature members must vote on whether to remove Netser from cabinet.

In the interim, Savikataaq will act a housing minister and Education Minister David Joanasie will take on Nunavut Arctic College.

Netser, who represents Coral Harbour and Naujaat, was first elected to the territory’s legislative assembly in 2004 and has held several cabinet portfolios.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
