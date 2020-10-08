Coronavirus: 1 new case, 1 resolved case for Peterborough and area

Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, increasing its overall total to 131.
Of the 131 cases, 123 are now resolved — one more since Wednesday. There are currently six active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.
An institutional outbreak also remains in effect at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough after a second employee tested positive last month.
Since the pandemic began, two Peterborough residents have died of COVID-19 complications, with both deaths occurring in April.
The health unit also reported more than 31,500 people have been tested for the virus to date.
The drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park shifts to an appointment-only model beginning Friday.
Testing for symptomatic people also continues at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s COVID-19 assessment centre daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.
