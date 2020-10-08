Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: 1 new case, 1 resolved case for Peterborough and area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 5:01 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports one new case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. . Getty Images

Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, increasing its overall total to 131.

Of the 131 cases, 123 are now resolved — one more since Wednesday. There are currently six active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Read more: Coronavirus: Online appointment booking now available for Peterborough drive-thru testing centre

On Wednesday, the health unit declared an outbreak at Adam Scott Collegiate and Vocational Institute.

An institutional outbreak also remains in effect at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough after a second employee tested positive last month.

Click to play video 'Answering your COVID-19 questions, Oct. 8' Answering your COVID-19 questions, Oct. 8

Since the pandemic began, two Peterborough residents have died of COVID-19 complications, with both deaths occurring in April.

The health unit also reported more than 31,500 people have been tested for the virus to date.

The drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park shifts to an appointment-only model beginning Friday.

Testing for symptomatic people also continues at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s COVID-19 assessment centre daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

