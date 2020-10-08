Coronavirus: Online appointment booking now available for Peterborough drive-thru testing centre

Send this page to someone via email

Booking appointments for a COVID-19 test at the drive-thru centre in Peterborough are now available online.

Under provincial guidelines, COVID-19 tests now require an appointment. To book a time slot at the East Gate Memorial Park test centre, visit the online booking tool.

The tool can also be found via the Peterborough Regional Health Centre website or Peterborough Public Health’s website.

The East Gate testing site will be open on Thanksgiving Monday.

According to PRHC, an appointment can only be booked if you answer “yes” to one of the following scenarios:

Showing mild symptoms of COVID-19

Peterborough Public Health has informed you that you have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19

Received a notification through the COVID-19 Alert App

Part of an outbreak investigation as informed by Peterborough Public Health

Required to be tested routinely, such as staff at long-term care and retirement homes

Planning an indoor visit with a loved one at a long-term care home

A traveller without symptoms and require a test to confirm you do not have COVID-19 before travelling internationally

Have been advised by a medical professional that testing is required prior to a procedure.

When booking your appointment online:

Indicate which of the screening criteria you meet in the “reason for appointment” text box

When the appointment scheduling form is completed, click on “Book Now” to receive an email confirmation that your appointment has been booked successfully.

A separate appointment must be booked for each person being tested; if there are multiple people in one car, each person requires their own email confirmation

Bookings will be opened two days in advance, and a limited number of appointments will be available for each day. If there are no appointments displayed in the calendar, all available slots are booked. Check back the next day.

When going to the test centre for your appointment, you are advised to arrive five minutes before your scheduled time and bring your health card and driver’s licence (if applicable) and present the confirmation email (printed or electronically).

“You may be screened when you arrive at the testing site; if you do not meet one or more of the screening criteria listed above, you will not be tested for COVID-19,” the hospital states.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at PRHC will continue to operate as usual. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a physician, contact the centre directly at 705-

876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. Appointments for the East Gate site cannot be booked through the assessment centre. This phone line is staffed from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily, and is currently experiencing very high call volumes.

People with severe symptoms of COVID-19 should call 911 or visit the emergency department. The assessement centre will not be open on Thanksgiving Monday.