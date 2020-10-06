Menu

Health

Appointment based COVID-19 testing system begins in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario moves to appointment-only COVID-19 testing, eliminates walk-in tests' Coronavirus: Ontario moves to appointment-only COVID-19 testing, eliminates walk-in tests
WATCH ABOVE (Oct. 3, 2020): The province of Ontario will be eliminating walk-in COVID-19 testing beginning Tuesday. Clinics are switching to appointment-only, and with that move comes a new screening measure that will help to eliminate wait times and the unnecessary testing of some individuals. Morganne Campbell explains.

TORONTO — Ontario will begin COVID-19 testing by appointment only this morning.

Premier Doug Ford has said the shift to the new system was done to prepare the province’s 155 assessment centres for winter.

The government has faced criticism over the long lines at assessment centres where people have had to wait for hours for a COVID-19 test.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 testing centres accepting people by appointment only starting Oct. 6

The province has also changed its screening guidance, now saying that only symptomatic people or those in high-risk groups should seek out a test.

Testing centres began to close Sunday to prepare for the new model that is being launched today.

The province is facing a testing backlog of approximately 68,000 tests.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Assessment centres move to appointment-based testing only' Coronavirus: Assessment centres move to appointment-based testing only
Coronavirus: Assessment centres move to appointment-based testing only
© 2020 The Canadian Press
