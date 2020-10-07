Menu

Crime

Alberta doctor takes stand in own defence at sexual assault trial

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Click to play video 'Alberta doctor takes stand in own defence at sexual assault trial' Alberta doctor takes stand in own defence at sexual assault trial
WATCH ABOVE: An Alberta pediatrician took the stand in his own defence on Wednesday as his trial continues. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in Waterton Lakes National Park in 2015. Quinn Campbell has the details.

Pediatrician Ramneek Kumar testified in Lethbridge court on Wednesday that all of the allegations against him are false.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting a then nine-year old-girl during a family vacation to Waterton Lakes National Park in 2015.

Kumar was charged in 2019, after the now 14-year-old went to RCMP.

When the young girl took the stand earlier in the trial, she testified that she experienced unwanted and inappropriate touching by Kumar at the lodge the family was staying at, as well as at a hotel pool.

Read more: Trial for pediatrician charged with sex assault begins in Lethbridge

Kumar testified that at no time ever did he touch the young girl and that he was never alone with her in the pool area or the lodge that the families were staying at.

He said when at the pool, his wife was with him and the pool was very busy, contrary to what the young girl testified.

Read more: Crown wraps up evidence in trial of Alberta pediatrician charged with sex assault

During cross-examination, the accused said he believes the allegations were made against him because of a business relationship going bad with the young girl’s father.

Read more: St. Albert pediatrician charged with sexual assault allowed to practise with chaperone present

Kumar testified he wanted to take his shares out of some joint business ventures and had asked the young girl’s father for his money prior to the Waterton trip, however, the Crown pointed out there was no documentation to support that argument.

The trial is set to continue again on Thursday.

