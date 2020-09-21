Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Trial for pediatrician charged with sex assault begins in Lethbridge

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Trial for pediatrician charged with sex assault begins in Lethbridge
WATCH ABOVE: An Alberta doctor is on trial in Lethbridge for sexual assault involving an underage girl. The alleged assault is said to have happened in Waterton Lakes National Park. Quinn Campbell has the details.

A pediatrician who was practicing in St. Albert is on trial in Lethbridge after a young girl came forward alleging she was assaulted by Dr. Ramneek Kumar. The child was not a patient and the alleged assault happened while visiting Waterton Lakes National Park.

During day one of the trial, court heard from the young girl making the allegation, who was nine years old at the time.

Read more: St. Albert pediatrician charged with sexual assault allowed to practise with chaperone present

Court heard Kumar had been a family friend. While alleged assault happened in August of 2015, he was charged in 2019.

The girl, now 14 years old, testified while on vacation the accused came up behind her in the pool area of where they were staying and began chatting with her. She said he then started massaging her shoulders, then touching her breasts, and that it lasted a few seconds.

Story continues below advertisement

She testified to a number other incidents where he touched her inappropriately during the trip, including in a pool change room where he allegedly watched her change and touched her hair, back and chest. She said at the time he told her not to tell anyone, and that she didn’t until weeks later when she told her parents she didn’t want to be around Kumar anymore because he had touched her.

Read more: St. Albert pediatrician suspended from practice amid sexual assault investigation

Originally the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta suspended Kumar’s practice permit. But, he negotiated with the college, resulting in an agreement allowing Kumar to continue to see patients with a chaperone present.

A group called People vs. Predators is protesting the release of anyone accused or convicted of sexual assault against children and feel bail is granted too easily, including the release of Kumar.

“We are here protesting the release of many individuals who have these child sexual crimes on them — and we hope to have them put back in jail, get them applied as dangerous offenders, and if we can, get their bail revoked,” said member Zack Gladue.

Kumar’s trial is set to run in Lethbridge for three days.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultLethbridgeLethbridge CourtCollege of Physicians and Surgeons of AlbertaLethbridge Sexual AssaultLethbridge Sex Assault trialUnderage GirlDr. Ramneek KumarPeople vs. PredatorsKumar TrialSt. Albert Doctor on trial
Flyers
More weekly flyers