St. Albert pediatrician charged with sexual assault will be supervised while seeing patients: CPSA

A pediatrician who was charged with sexual assault will be monitored by a chaperone, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) said Tuesday.

“The CPSA learned that Dr. Ramneek Kumar was charged with three counts: sexual assault and sexual interference of a minor,” college spokesperson Jessica McPhee said. “When CPSA learned about these charges, we acted quickly to ensure patients’ safety.”

The college said Kumar was charged by RCMP on March 27. It then asked him to withdraw from practice.

“He did not accept that request to withdraw from practice,” McPhee said.

“Our next step was to have him agree to a condition to his practice. So, every patient he sees, he must have a chaperone in the room for every interaction with a patient.”

Kumar is listed as a doctor on staff at a St. Albert medical clinic.

The college will oversee the chaperone supervision during the RCMP and CPSA investigations.

“It’s also our obligation to ensure that there’s a due process to it,” McPhee said. “The criminal process must go through its entirety before we can make a decision about guilt or not guilt.”

The CPSA registrar is also considering further practice restrictions as per Section 65 of the Health Professions Act, which can include suspension.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta is the regulator for all physicians and surgeons in the province. It also holds Alberta physicians to ethical and medical practice standards and investigates physician-related complaints.