St. Albert pediatrician charged with sexual assault allowed to practise with chaperone present

A St. Albert pediatrician charged with sexual assault can once again practise in Alberta as long as a chaperone is present.

Earlier this year, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta suspended Dr. Ramneek Kumar’s practice permit.

Kumar was charged in March with two counts of sexual contact with a child and one count of sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident that reportedly took place in southern Alberta between Aug. 1 and 31, 2015.

After the charges were laid, the college asked Kumar to voluntarily withdraw from his practice pending the investigation, but he declined. Kumar negotiated with the college, which resulted in an agreement in which Kumar could continue to see patients with a chaperone present.

The Rivercrest Medical Clinic in St. Albert said Kumar resigned from the clinic on April 2 and had not practised at the facility since March 20.

In May, the CPSA said that while the charges have yet to be proven in a court of law, it “does not believe it’s appropriate for Dr. Kumar to practise medicine for the duration of the legal process.”

In a media release sent Wednesday morning, the CPSA said Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta Justice K.M. Eidsvik stayed the college’s decision to suspend Kumar’s practice permit.

As a result, Kumar will once again be allowed to practise medicine. However, he is required to have a chaperone present at every visit and he must post a sign in his clinic office that states that visits need to be conducted with a chaperone.

According to the Court of Queen’s Bench decision, Kumar is a pediatrician with more than 20 years of experience. He previously practised in Norway before moving to the Edmonton area, where he’s practised since 2011.

Kumar is scheduled to go to trial in October.