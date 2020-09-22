Crown wraps up evidence in trial of Alberta pediatrician charged with sex assault

The Crown has now finished presenting its evidence in the trial against pediatrician Dr. Ramneek Kumar. The Alberta doctor is charged with sexual assault involving a nine-year-old girl, who was not a patient.

Kumar, who practiced medicine in St. Albert, was charged in 2019 after the now 14-year-old girl came forward alleging she had been assaulted by him on a family holiday to Waterton Lakes National Park in 2015.

The young girl testified Tuesday that she was touched several times inappropriately by Kumar, who was a family friend.

During cross examination of both the young girl and her father, defence lawyer Alain Hepner posed questions suggesting there was hard feelings between the young girl’s father and the accused due to bad business dealings. He pointed out that complaints had been made by each man against the other, and a lawsuit had been filed prior to Kumar being charged in 2019.

Trial for pediatrician charged with sex assault begins in Lethbridge

When questioned about not pressing charges right away, the young girl said she had not told anyone the whole story until 2019, when she spoke to the RCMP. She had told her parents she didn’t want to be around Kumar after the incident happened, but never explained in detail why.

She said she had also mentioned the incident to a friend, but never went into any details to them.

It is now the defence’s turn to present evidence, which is expected to begin Oct. 9.