City to keep mysterious bench plaques in Calgary park after citizens oppose their removal

Some plaques that mysteriously appeared on benches in Calgary’s Bowmont Park recently — and were then removed — have been reinstalled after Calgarians spoke out in favour of them.

“Due to our policy around commemorative plaques and graffiti, we removed them,” the City of Calgary tweeted on Wednesday. “But we heard from Calgarians that you loved the sayings and you wanted them to stay.

“As the city, we have to err on the side of caution — but in this case, it was a bit too cautious.

“Listening to what’s important to Calgarians is part of our job. If we can make changes for a better outcome, that’s what we’ll do.” Tweet This

The signs appear professionally made and feature quirky and sometimes fictional prose.

“Humans first invented fire right here, 1903,” one reads.

“Nothing of note happened here — or at least that is what they want you to believe,” another reads.

According to the city, there were six such plaques mounted on benches in the park.

“We ask that you contact us at 311 for any future ideas on park signage or installations,” the city said.

The city’s tweets on Wednesday received largely positive responses on social media.

“Thank you for putting them back, these are funny and add an interesting element to city walks,” reads a tweet by someone with the Twitter handle @ccanuck.

“My wife and I have been walking through every neighbourhood in YYC this year; there are so many awesome places! We have not been there yet…but now we will go!”

“To whomever placed these signs, thank you,” reads a tweet by someone with the Twitter handle @JunkYardBerg. “Dark times in Calgary, so thank you for your quirky humour.

“My kids and I will be doing a hunt for these over Thanksgiving.” Tweet This

