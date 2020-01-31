Menu

Crime

Charges laid after more than 100 memorial plaques stolen from Edmonton benches

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 5:28 pm
Edmonton police are investigating after 51 memorial plaques were stolen
WATCH ABOVE: (Jan. 26, 2020) Dozens of bronze memorial plaques on benches in Edmonton's river valley have been stolen. As Chris Chacon explains, the cost to replace all the plaques is more than$10,000.

A 46-year-old man has been charged after more than 100 memorial plaques were stolen from city benches.

Edmonton police said 135 plaques were stolen from city benches in the area of 100 Avenue between 116 and 120 streets.

READ MORE: Edmonton police investigating theft of 123 memorial plaques along the river valley

The city said the plaques were made out of bronze and were stolen on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22. They are placed on park benches around the city as a way for the public to honour their loved ones.

Police said Friday more than 100 of the plaques have been recovered. After they were stolen, the city said all of the plaques would be replaced at an estimated cost of between $10,000 and $14,000.

READ MORE: Letters stolen off Provincial Archives of Alberta sign in south Edmonton

On Wednesday, police arrested a man at a local scrap metal dealer where officers allege he was trying to sell the plaques for money.

Story continues below advertisement

Clinton Kneller has since been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and trafficking stolen property over $5,000.

