Charges laid after more than 100 memorial plaques stolen from Edmonton benches

A 46-year-old man has been charged after more than 100 memorial plaques were stolen from city benches.

Edmonton police said 135 plaques were stolen from city benches in the area of 100 Avenue between 116 and 120 streets.

The city said the plaques were made out of bronze and were stolen on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22. They are placed on park benches around the city as a way for the public to honour their loved ones.

Police said Friday more than 100 of the plaques have been recovered. After they were stolen, the city said all of the plaques would be replaced at an estimated cost of between $10,000 and $14,000.

On Wednesday, police arrested a man at a local scrap metal dealer where officers allege he was trying to sell the plaques for money.

Clinton Kneller has since been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and trafficking stolen property over $5,000.