Letters stolen off Provincial Archives of Alberta sign in south Edmonton

Police are investigating after the brass letters were stolen from the Provincial Archives building in south Edmonton.

The building is located at 8555 Roper Rd. Police said the brass letters, spelling out the words “Provincial Archives of Alberta,” were stolen off the building’s main exterior sign sometime last weekend, on either Saturday, July 6 or Sunday, July 7.

Each letter is about 30 centimetres high (12 inches) by 20 centimetre wide (eight inches).

The 27 letters will cost upwards of $7,000 to replace, police said.

The Provincial Archives of Alberta acquires and preserves records from people, government and organizations for researchers and public use.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.