Regina’s Mosaic Stadium to welcome trick-or-treaters this Halloween for free event

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is opening up Mosaic Place to trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

The concourse will be opened on Oct. 31 for the free, family-friendly event.

Over 20 local organizations including the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Regina Pats will be handing out candy throughout the stadium.

The event is free, but each child must have a ticket. Registration for tickets opens on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many events had to be cancelled at Mosaic Place. CEO and president of REAL Tim Reed felt like opening up the stadium to children during Halloween was a way to bring the community together while keeping families safe.

“During these times, we wanted to do something for the kids in our community that would feel as normal as possible,” Reid said.

“It hasn’t been easy for anyone, but especially for our children, during the summer months missing out on so many fun events and then returning to school, which also may seem so different for them. This way the kids can dress up in their costumes and still be able to collect their candy, in a safe way, and have the fun memories of trick or treating this year.”

Safety precautions will be put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, says Reid.

Groups will be limited to six people, including parents and guardians. Guests will be provided trick-or-treat bags on arrival. Bringing a bag from home is strongly discouraged.

More information can be found online at Evraz Place.

