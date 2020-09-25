Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan government releases COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween, Thanksgiving

By Katelyn Wilson Global News
Click to play video 'Saskatchewan government releases COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween, Thanksgiving' Saskatchewan government releases COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween, Thanksgiving
Many fall activities are being given the green light by the province, including Halloween and Thanksgiving. Although, it will look a bit different this year as the province released guidelines Friday.

While many events have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19, the Saskatchewan government is giving the go-ahead for people to get their candy or turkey fix this fall.

Even though trick-or-treating will be allowed this Halloween, it will look a bit different this year under provincial guidelines released Friday.

Read more: Avoid trick-or-treating due to coronavirus this Halloween, CDC says

Physical distancing is emphasized and people are encouraged to wait turns when approaching houses.

For those houses or neighbourhoods anticipating a high volume of traffic, it’s recommended people place tape markers every two meters between doorways and sidewalks.

When handing out candy, people are encouraged to use tools such as tongs, to hand out candy at a distance.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s also recommended that only store-bought wrapped treats be distributed. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to consider disinfecting the wrappers with wipes, or avoid holding the candy 72 hours before consuming.

Additionally, commonly touched areas such as doorbells, handrails and doorknobs, should be frequently cleaned and disinfected by residents while handing out candy.

Read more: B.C. mom finds a very Canadian way to celebrate socially distanced Halloween

Trick-or-treaters are also encouraged to carry hand sanitizer with them and consider incorporating non-medical masks into their costumes.

People handing out candy should also consider wearing non-medical masks where two meters of physical distance cannot be maintained.

The guidelines further recommend that when possible, only one person hand out candy per residence.

As for mall and retail trick-or-treating, the province said outlets must also comply with these guidelines and must follow the clothing and retail guidelines as part of their operations.

Trending Stories

Some more good news for those wanting to get their spook on, Haunted Houses have also been given the green light.

Read more: South Shore mom’s contact-free Halloween candy dispenser designed for safe trick or treating

Story continues below advertisement

According to guidelines specific to Halloween attractions, organizers must implement one-way traffic to promote physical distancing.

Markings or dividers along with visual cues must also be used in common areas to ensure physical distancing. Non-medical masks are also recommended.

As for cleaning, hand sanitizer must be available and commonly, high- touch surfaces must be frequently sanitized with a Health Canada-approved product.

Lastly, walk-through times between groups must be a minimum of 10 minutes apart to avoid congestion.

Click to play video 'South Shore mom’s contact-free Halloween candy dispenser designed for safe trick or treating' South Shore mom’s contact-free Halloween candy dispenser designed for safe trick or treating

Thanksgiving 

As a result of surging coronavirus case counts, the province has also provided a set of guidelines for safe celebrations at Thanksgiving.

Shared meals between non-household members or people who are not in the same extended household are discouraged.

Story continues below advertisement

The guidelines state that any private indoor or outdoor event that includes food service, can have a maximum of 30 people, if there is enough space to maintain physical distancing. If physical distancing can’t be maintained, then the province said gathering sizes should be smaller.

Read more: Smaller turkeys, quieter gatherings: How coronavirus is changing Canada’s Thanksgiving

Also, potlucks, shared platters and buffets are discouraged. Health officials recommending all food be plated and prepared by one person. Catering or restaurant delivery is also included for consideration.

It’s further recommended that vulnerable individuals, such as seniors and those with underlying health conditions, receive their food first to minimize cross-contamination.

Lastly, guests and hosts are encouraged to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer prior to eating, as well as before and after handling food or food packaging.

A complete list of guidelines for fall events and activities can be found here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscovid-19 newsHalloweenThanksgivingSaskatchewan Newscovid-19 saskSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsHaunted HousesFall ActivitiesHalloween guidelinesSask. fall activitiesSask. fall guidelinesThanksgiving guidelines
Flyers
More weekly flyers