Saskatchewan coronavirus cases approaching 2,000 milestone

For the second day in a row, Saskatchewan reported a double-digit increase in novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Health officials said there were 10 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,994 since the first case was reported in March. They added one pending case from Tuesday was assigned to the central east zone.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with four, while there are three in Regina and the rest are in central west, central east and south east.

In the province, five people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — four are receiving inpatient care and one is in intensive care.

Eleven more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,832.

There are currently 138 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 1,730 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 205,463 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

