Multi-jurisdictional coronavirus outbreak declared in Saskatchewan

A multi-jurisdictional coronavirus outbreak has been declared by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Dr. Khami Chokani declared the outbreak on Wednesday as it involves numerous individuals with close contacts from multiple areas across the province.

Read more: Marion McVeety School in Regina closed after positive coronavirus case

The SHA said the outbreak appears to trace back to a series of Full Gospel Outreach events in Prince Albert between Sept. 14 and Oct. 4.

Anyone who was at any event over the timeframe in question is being told by public health officials to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 for a testing referral.

Health officials added that they “should remain (in) isolation until assessed by their local public health unit.”

Contact tracing currently involves more than 100 people in the province.

The SHA said for every single case of COVID-19, public health determines whom the individual has been in contact with during their infectious period.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

