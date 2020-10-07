Marion McVeety School in Regina closed after positive coronavirus case

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Public Schools (RPS) has closed Marion McVeety School for the day after a positive coronavirus case.

RPS said it was informed of the positive case by the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Tuesday evening.

Read more: 5th person at Holy Cross High School in Saskatoon tests positive for the coronavirus

“This is a precautionary action taken for the safety of everyone at McVeety School,” RPS said in a statement.

“We are also cleaning and disinfecting all school spaces according to recommended health and safety protocols.”

The SHA is contacting any school family or staff member who may have been in close contact with the affected individual.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

RPS said staff at the school will contact parents with further details regarding the next steps later on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement