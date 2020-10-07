‘Hundreds’ of pot plants sezied in Norfolk County bust: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Norfolk County have charged three people after a raid on a large unlicensed grow-op at an undisclosed address.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Ed Sanchuk said the operation on Thursday was conducted as a result of tips from the public.

Hundreds of plants were seized however no estimated street value of the capture was released by investigators.

“What you need to realize is that the plants that are grown outside the provincial and federal legislation oftentimes goes back to fund organized crime,” Sanchuk said in a social media post on Thursday at the site of the raid.

OPP and Ontario’s Cannabis Enforcement Team remove plants from an unlicenced grow-op in Simcoe county on Wednesday, Oct 7, 2020. @OPP_WR

Anyone with information on the investigation can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Tip can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.