Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Search continues for missing boater in Oakville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 10:22 am
Police are searching for an experienced Oakville boater who went missing on Tuesday on Lake Ontario.
Police are searching for an experienced Oakville boater who went missing on Tuesday on Lake Ontario. Halton Regional Police Service

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say they are into day two of a search for an Oakville man who went missing in a boat on Lake Ontario Tuesday.

A joint search team involving vessels from Halton, Peel, Toronto and the coast guard and aircraft from Trenton will be out on the water again on Wednesday searching for 65-year-old Eric Quimby.

Police say Quimby left the Oakville Club Marina around 10:40 a.m. for a short sail towards Stoney Creek.

Read more: Staff member at Oakville, Ont. youth centre charged with sexual assault

“Quimby is a skilled sailor with more than 30 years’ experience and makes this trip often,” Halton police said in a release prior to the start of a Wednesday morning search.

Trending Stories

“Quimby is believed to be the only person on board the boat. The boat is equipped with a motor.”

Story continues below advertisement
Police say 65-year-old Eric Quimby set out for Stoney Creek on a boat launched from the Qakville Club Marina.
Police say 65-year-old Eric Quimby set out for Stoney Creek on a boat launched from the Qakville Club Marina. Halton Regional Police Service

Investigators say they were contacted yesterday evening when Quimby did not return.

His vessel is a 30-foot sailboat with a red and white hull.

Anyone with information on Quimby’s whereabouts can reach out to Halton police at 905-825-4747 or 905-825-4777.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halton Regional PoliceHamilton newsOakville newshalton newsmissing boater in oakvillesearch at oakville club marinasearch for boater in oakvillesearch for eric quimbysearch near oakville harboursearch on lake ontario
Flyers
More weekly flyers