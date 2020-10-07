Search continues for missing boater in Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say they are into day two of a search for an Oakville man who went missing in a boat on Lake Ontario Tuesday.

A joint search team involving vessels from Halton, Peel, Toronto and the coast guard and aircraft from Trenton will be out on the water again on Wednesday searching for 65-year-old Eric Quimby.

Police say Quimby left the Oakville Club Marina around 10:40 a.m. for a short sail towards Stoney Creek.

“Quimby is a skilled sailor with more than 30 years’ experience and makes this trip often,” Halton police said in a release prior to the start of a Wednesday morning search.

“Quimby is believed to be the only person on board the boat. The boat is equipped with a motor.”

Police say 65-year-old Eric Quimby set out for Stoney Creek on a boat launched from the Qakville Club Marina. Halton Regional Police Service

Investigators say they were contacted yesterday evening when Quimby did not return.

His vessel is a 30-foot sailboat with a red and white hull.

Anyone with information on Quimby’s whereabouts can reach out to Halton police at 905-825-4747 or 905-825-4777.