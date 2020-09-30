Menu

Crime

Staff member at Oakville, Ont. youth centre charged with sexual assault

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted September 30, 2020 4:36 pm
Halton Regional Police have arrested a youth worker at the Syl Apps Youth Centre in Oakville.
Halton Regional Police say a staff member at a youth centre in Oakville, Ont., has been arrested for sexual assault.

Following a joint investigation with the Children’s Aid Society, police say they arrested a youth worker at the Syl Apps Youth Centre on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Lopresti, 24, from Mississauga has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and breach of trust.

Police say the victim was a youth resident and the alleged offences took place at the centre.

Lopresti has been suspended from her position and will appear in court on Nov. 3.

Anyone with information on this case is being asked to contact Halton police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Sexual AssaultHalton Regional Policehalton policeSexual ExploitationBreach Of TrustHamilton newsOakville newsSyl Apps Youth Centre
