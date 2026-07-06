Woman taken to hospital after apartment stabbing in Scarborough

A woman has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough on Monday morning.
Around 5:40 a.m., Toronto police were called to the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue for reports of a stabbing.
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The incident reportedly took place inside an apartment building. Officers found a woman who had been stabbed.
Paramedics told Global News they had taken the woman to hospital with minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.
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