New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Wednesday

The New Brunswick provincial government is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Premier Blaine Higgs will be joined by chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell to address the province’s cases of COVID-19 and provide an update on the outbreak declared this week.

On Tuesday, N.B. health officials said that an outbreak was declared at Notre-Dame Manor, a special care home in Moncton, after two residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

“An outbreak is everyone’s greatest fear and please be assured that our overriding priority is the health and safety of the residents and those who care for them,” Russell said on Tuesday.

N.B. reports COVID-19 outbreak in special care home after 2 residents test positive

Officials also said they are “deeply concerned” for the remaining 110 residents in the home and that some of the 56 staff members are showing potential symptoms.

Health officials said contact tracing is being conducted and other residents and staff are being tested. Wednesday’s announcement may bring an update to those results.

The two cases in Notre-Dame Manor are the only two cases reported, and as of Tuesday, there were five active COVID-19 cases in the province.

The Wednesday provincial update will be livestreamed on Global News.