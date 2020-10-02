N.B. premier says he’s considering imposing a mask-wearing order for public places

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he’s considering imposing a mandatory mask-wearing order across the province.

Higgs told reporters today that if New Brunswickers don’t obey current orders on mask use, he could impose a more strict policy as soon as Oct. 8.

Currently, people are required to wear a mask in public when they cannot keep a safe distance from one another.

Higgs, however, says the current mask policy is working and says he doesn’t want to impose anything arbitrarily.

Read more: Public Health urges New Brunswickers to prepare for a safe Thanksgiving and Halloween

Story continues below advertisement

The province also announced today that starting Oct. 8, travellers by land from Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia will no longer be screened before they enter New Brunswick.

New Brunswick has five active cases of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2020.