Health

N.B. premier says he’s considering imposing a mask-wearing order for public places

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2020 12:51 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick officials say to ‘remain vigilant’ as COVID-19 cases rise in other provinces' Coronavirus: New Brunswick officials say to ‘remain vigilant’ as COVID-19 cases rise in other provinces
New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell told the province on Friday to “remain vigilant” and “continue to adjust to the new risks” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as the sudden rise in cases in provinces including Ontario and Quebec, as well as bordering state Maine “shows how quickly the virus can spread.”

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he’s considering imposing a mandatory mask-wearing order across the province.

Higgs told reporters today that if New Brunswickers don’t obey current orders on mask use, he could impose a more strict policy as soon as Oct. 8.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 1 additional COVID-19 recovery, no new cases on Friday

Currently, people are required to wear a mask in public when they cannot keep a safe distance from one another.

Higgs, however, says the current mask policy is working and says he doesn’t want to impose anything arbitrarily.

Read more: Public Health urges New Brunswickers to prepare for a safe Thanksgiving and Halloween

The province also announced today that starting Oct. 8, travellers by land from Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia will no longer be screened before they enter New Brunswick.

New Brunswick has five active cases of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickBlaine HiggsMasksFace MasksCOVID-19 regulation
