Public Health urges New Brunswickers to prepare for a safe Thanksgiving and Halloween

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, provided guidance on how New Brunswickers can prepare for a safe Thanksgiving and Halloween.

“They may look different this year, but with some planning, we can still enjoy these special occasions safely,” Russell said at a briefing.

It is recommended that residents have small Thanksgiving gatherings this year and hold them outside if possible. The province also said hand sanitizer should be made available and everyone should wash their hands before preparing food or eating.

Those planning to participate in Halloween activities should keep cleanliness in mind amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“People who are handing out treats should sanitize their hands between visitors, keep high-touch areas such as door handles and railings clean and consider offering non-food treats like stickers or coloured pencils,” the province said.

Public Health also noted that trick-or-treaters should wash their hands before heading out and after returning home.

Reminder to wear a face mask

Premier Blaine Higgs reminded New Brunswickers that using face masks continues to be mandatory while in public whenever safe physical distancing is not possible, according to the province’s state of emergency order.

“We must all keep doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Higgs said at the briefing. “This includes wearing a face mask whenever we find ourselves in a situation where a physical distance of at least two metres cannot be maintained.”

Higgs said that if New Brunswickers do not comply with the emergency order by wearing masks when required, a mandatory mask policy could be implemented as soon as Thursday, Oct. 8.

“Staying in the yellow level of recovery is essential to maintaining health, and keeping our economy and schools open,” Higgs said. “Although I prefer not to make mask use mandatory in public spaces, I know it may soon be necessary.”

State of emergency extended

According to the province, the state of emergency mandatory order was renewed on Thursday under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 200 and 193 people have recovered.

There have been two deaths and the number of active cases is five.

As of Thursday, 78,635 tests have been conducted.

