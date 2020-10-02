New Brunswick reports 1 additional COVID-19 recovery, no new cases on Friday

New Brunswick health officials are reporting one additional recovery from the coronavirus on Friday.
No new cases of COVID-19 are reported and five cases remain active.
The province has confirmed 200 COVID-19 cases to date and has seen 193 recoveries.
There have also been two deaths from the virus to date, both in the Campbellton region.
No New Brunswickers are currently in hospital as a result of COVID-19.
Public health says 78,635 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in total.
New Brunswick continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.
