Health

New Brunswick reports 1 additional COVID-19 recovery, no new cases on Friday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 12:50 pm
New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said on Friday that Thanksgiving amid the COVID-19 pandemic “can be done safely” in the province if guidelines are followed. Russell said to keep gatherings “as low as possible,” host virtual celebrations or host Thanksgiving outdoors if weather permits.

New Brunswick health officials are reporting one additional recovery from the coronavirus on Friday.

No new cases of COVID-19 are reported and five cases remain active.

The province has confirmed 200 COVID-19 cases to date and has seen 193 recoveries.

Read more: Public Health urges New Brunswickers to prepare for a safe Thanksgiving and Halloween

There have also been two deaths from the virus to date, both in the Campbellton region.

No New Brunswickers are currently in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

Trending Stories

Public health says 78,635 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in total.

New Brunswick continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

