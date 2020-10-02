New Brunswick reports 1 additional COVID-19 recovery, no new cases on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are reporting one additional recovery from the coronavirus on Friday.

No new cases of COVID-19 are reported and five cases remain active.

The province has confirmed 200 COVID-19 cases to date and has seen 193 recoveries.

Read more: Public Health urges New Brunswickers to prepare for a safe Thanksgiving and Halloween

There have also been two deaths from the virus to date, both in the Campbellton region.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

No New Brunswickers are currently in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

Public health says 78,635 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in total.

New Brunswick continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

Story continues below advertisement

6:41 President Donald Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus President Donald Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus