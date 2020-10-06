New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Blaine Higgs and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

The update is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and said five cases remain active in the province.

Last week, Higgs said he is considering imposing a mandatory mask-wearing order across the province if New Brunswickers don’t obey current orders on mask use.

He also announced last week that effective Oct. 8, travellers by land from Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia will no longer be screened for COVID-19 before entering New Brunswick.

