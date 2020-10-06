Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Half of parents surveyed would accept less tested COVID-19 vaccine, study finds

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted October 6, 2020 11:20 pm
A new UBC study suggests almost half of parents surveyed would accept a less tested COVID-19 vaccine, if that meant they could get their family vaccinated sooner. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

A new study from researchers at the University of British Columbia suggests almost half (43 per cent) of parents would allow a less rigorously-tested COVID-19 vaccine, if it meant a vaccine could be available sooner.

The study was international and surveyed more than 2,500 families across Canada, Spain, Israel, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States.

Read more: Canada begins review of Oxford coronavirus vaccine candidate

Dr. Ran Goldman is a pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital and a professor at UBC. He says he understands why the study results were so high.

“Parents want to protect their children,” he said.

“They want to protect their setting because when you vaccinate your child, you’re not only protecting them, you’re protecting the older ones at home, and giving immunity to your community.”

Read more: Freeland says she’s confident coronavirus defeat ‘is not years away’

However, he says rigorous testing is extremely important.

“We want to make sure what we’re giving ourselves, our elders or others is not only effective, but also safe,” he said.

UBC says more than 180 vaccines are currently being developed around the world, and some of them have been given fast-track status.

Overall, the study found 52 per cent of fathers were likely to suggest modifying the approval standards, while more mothers would rather keep the vaccination development process the same.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: FDA working to implement strict guidelines for emergency release of vaccine' Coronavirus: FDA working to implement strict guidelines for emergency release of vaccine
