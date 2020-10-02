Canada begins review of Oxford coronavirus vaccine candidate

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Canada launched on Friday a real-time review of data from AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s potential COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the latest country to speed up its approval process.

As the battle against the coronavirus pandemic intensifies, with infections and deaths still rising, Canada‘s health ministry said it had received its first submission for authorisation for the vaccine on Thursday.

The aim of a rolling review is to accelerate the process and last month, Canada‘s health minister Patty Hajdu signed an order allowing companies developing vaccines to submit safety and efficacy data and information as they become available.

The European Union’s health regulator on Thursday also started a rolling review of the first batch of data for the potential vaccine being worked on by AstraZeneca.

The British drugmaker and Oxford University did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Canadian ministry will not decide whether to authorize this or any other vaccine until it has received the necessary evidence to support its safety, efficacy and quality, it said

It is also in talks with several vaccine manufacturers and said any company can apply to use the rolling review process.

Last week, Canada agreed to buy up to 20 million doses of the vaccine candidate, one of several deals it has signed to secure around 300 million potential shots as the global death toll from coronavirus exceeds 1 million.

Called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, the AstraZeneca vaccine is seen as leading the race to inoculate people against COVID-19. Other vaccine hopefuls in advanced stages include those from Pfizer, Moderna and Sinovac.

