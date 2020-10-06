Alberta records 276 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 1 additional death

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta recorded 276 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one additional death related to the disease.

The person who died was a woman in her 70s in the Calgary zone, according to Alberta Health.

The Edmonton zone surpassed 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 1,063 active cases, an all-time high for active cases in the region. Of the 1,063 active cases in the zone, 966 are within the Edmonton city limits.

Read more: Health Canada approves first antigen rapid test for coronavirus

On Monday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health voiced her concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases, particularly in the Edmonton zone.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said if the numbers continue to rise, additional health measures may be put in place.

Story continues below advertisement

5:36 Mayor Iveson on additional COVID-19 restrictions being considered for Edmonton Mayor Iveson on additional COVID-19 restrictions being considered for Edmonton

Of the 1,900 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Tuesday, 645 were in the Calgary zone, 99 were in the North zone, 61 were in the South zone, 26 were in the Central zone and six were not linked to any particular zone.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There were 61 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 Tuesday, 13 of whom were in intensive care.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 19,211 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Alberta and 281 people have died. As of Tuesday afternoon, 17,030 people had recovered from COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement