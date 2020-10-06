Trump reporting ‘no symptoms’ of coronavirus, White House doctor says

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump is doing “extremely well” and reporting no symptoms of COVID-19, a day after returning to the White House after being hospitalized with the highly contagious disease, his doctor said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sean Conley, a Navy commander, said a team of physicians met with the president on Tuesday morning.

“He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms. Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%,” he said in a statement released by the White House. “Overall he continues to do extremely well.”

On Tuesday, White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah told Fox News that staff will take more precautions to protect themselves around Trump following his positive test for COVID-19 last week.

“We always take precautions at events we host, and I certainly think in light of the President’s positive test and the First Lady, we’re going to take even more for the time being to protect essential staff around him,” Farah said.

Asked by reporters if Trump would speak on Tuesday, Farah said they would hear from him in some form, though she declined to answer when asked if he planned a televised address.