Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Trump reporting ‘no symptoms’ of coronavirus, White House doctor says

By Staff Reuters
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trump tells Americans not to let COVID-19 ‘dominate you,’ says he’s feeling better' Coronavirus: Trump tells Americans not to let COVID-19 ‘dominate you,’ says he’s feeling better
WATCH: Trump tells Americans not to let COVID-19 'dominate you,' says he's feeling better.

U.S. President Donald Trump is doing “extremely well” and reporting no symptoms of COVID-19, a day after returning to the White House after being hospitalized with the highly contagious disease, his doctor said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sean Conley, a Navy commander, said a team of physicians met with the president on Tuesday morning.

Read more: Infected Trump seen ‘gasping’ from White House balcony before photo op

“He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms. Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%,” he said in a statement released by the White House. “Overall he continues to do extremely well.”

On Tuesday, White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah told Fox News that staff will take more precautions to protect themselves around Trump following his positive test for COVID-19 last week.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Biden says Trump ‘responsible’ for catching COVID-19 given stance on masks, social distancing' Coronavirus: Biden says Trump ‘responsible’ for catching COVID-19 given stance on masks, social distancing
Coronavirus: Biden says Trump ‘responsible’ for catching COVID-19 given stance on masks, social distancing

 

“We always take precautions at events we host, and I certainly think in light of the President’s positive test and the First Lady, we’re going to take even more for the time being to protect essential staff around him,” Farah said.

Asked by reporters if Trump would speak on Tuesday, Farah said they would hear from him in some form, though she declined to answer when asked if he planned a televised address.

© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19Donald Trumpcoronavirus newscovid-19 canadacovid-19 newscoronavirus canadacoronavirus trumpCOVID-19 Trumptrump covid
Flyers
More weekly flyers