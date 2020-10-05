Saskatchewan Buffalo Party releases provincial election platform

Send this page to someone via email

The Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan has released its platform for the provincial election.

This October marks the first time people in the province will be able to vote for the Buffalo Party, which changed its name from Wexit Saskatchewan earlier this year.

Included in the party’s platform is the first step in what could be an economic battle with an eastern province.

Party leader Wade Sira said if Quebec continues its opposition to pipelines carrying oil from western Canada, his party would advocate for a trade block.

“Sometimes when you’re negotiating — whether it’s within a country or on the international level — you have to play harder for your right, for your province or your country,” Sira said.

The platform also includes items like advocating for the removal of equalization payments, removing the RCMP and setting up a provincial police agency and taking independent control over taxation and the national pension plan.

A University of Saskatchewan professor doesn’t expect the party to have a tangible impact on the election but said it serves a purpose in sending a message to Ottawa.

“It basically says, ‘If you don’t respond to our reasonable demands, you’re going to get more radical demands from these people,’” Joe Garcea told Global News on Sept. 25.

He added a number of the races Buffalo Party candidates are in are Saskatchewan Party strongholds.

“We’re a brand new party and we’re gaining traction. We’ll see what comes out on the 26th, whether that political scientist was right or maybe they’re wrong,” Sira said.

The party leader stated there are 13 candidates already campaigning and he’s anticipating one or two more will submit their paperwork before the Oct. 10 deadline.

Sira said a fully-costed platform will be released soon.