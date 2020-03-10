Wexit Saskatchewan officially registered as political party

Send this page to someone via email

Wexit Saskatchewan is officially a political party in the province.

The western separation group applied for the official status earlier in March.

Chief Electoral Officer Michael Boda said the organization completed the requirements to register.

This includes submitting a petition signed by no fewer than 2,500 voters, 1,000 of whom must live in at least 10 different constituencies, with a minimum of 100 voters from each of those constituencies.

With the edition of Wexit Saskatchewan, the province has six registered political parties: the Saskatchewan Party, New Democratic Party, Liberal Party, Green Party and PC Party.

In Saskatchewan, a political party must be registered to incur expenses, solicit and receive contributions, participate in the province’s political contributions tax credit regime, and field candidates for election.

Interim leader Jake Wall previously told Global News he is confident the party could win at least one seat in the upcoming provincial election as frustrations with the federal government grow.

Though the next provincial election is slated for Oct. 26, there have been musings of an early election call in Saskatchewan.

Elections Saskatchewan has said they will be prepared to administer the twenty-ninth general election as early as spring, which arrives exactly one day after the provincial budget is released on March 18.