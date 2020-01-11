Menu

Western Alienation

Politics

‘We’re looking for our own country’: Wexit supporters brave cold in Edmonton for referendum protest Saturday

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 5:35 pm
Wexit Canada supporters gather at the Alberta legislature on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. .
Wexit Canada supporters gather at the Alberta legislature on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. . Wes Rosa / Global News

Around 100 Edmontonians braved the cold on Saturday at the provincial legislature for a protest aimed to get the UCP on board with a secession referendum.

“[We’re] letting the politicians know that we are sick. We are not looking for a fair deal; we’re looking for our own country,” said Wexit Canada leader Peter Downing Saturday.

“We don’t want to be governed by Ottawa.”

The referendum protest comes just one day after Wexit Canada was granted eligibility by Elections Canada.

READ MORE: Wexit political party can now run candidates in Canadian federal elections

“We know our [federal] vote doesn’t count. We know that we have 34 seats in the House of Commons,” Downing said. “Ontario has 121, Quebec has 78. We have no representation,” Downing said.

He said the party hopes to run candidates in all ridings in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Some at the protest said they hope that the rally highlights how there are many in the province who want it to move away from the country as a whole.

“We’re just here to support Alberta,” said Laurie Pyne. “Our oil and gas industry is under attack by the rest of Canada, and we just think it’s time to go our own way.”

READ MORE: Should Alberta opt out of CPP? Jason Kenney looking at options amid Wexit sentiments

Federal Election 2019: On separation, Alberta premier says ‘we are not alone’
Federal Election 2019: On separation, Alberta premier says ‘we are not alone’

Wexit Canada is now collecting signatures to register as a provincial party in Alberta, as well as in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and B.C.

Wexit Canada supporters gathered at the Alberta legislature on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Wexit Canada supporters gathered at the Alberta legislature on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Wes Rosa / Global News
Kenney outlines what would prompt referendum on equalization
Kenney outlines what would prompt referendum on equalization
