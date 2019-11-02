Menu

Politics

Hundreds gather for Wexit rally in Edmonton as group’s leader pens letter to Jason Kenney

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 2, 2019 9:35 pm
Federal Election 2019: On separation, Alberta premier says ‘we are not alone’
WATCH (Oct. 22, 2019): Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says "we should not let Justin Trudeau and his policies make us feel unwelcome in our own country... I'm not going to let Trudeau push me out of my country."

A group of people supporting the so-called Wexit movement held a meeting in Edmonton Saturday.

Hundreds of supporters met at the Boot Scootin’ Boogie Dance DanceHall in the northwest end of the city to discuss the separation of the west.

“A meeting like this is bringing awareness to the rest of Canada: we’re sick and tired of being the welfare province,” said Patrick King, a supporter of the separation.

“We want to basically get our products to market, we want to be able to get out oil and gas industry back up and moving again.”

The Wexit Alberta Facebook page currently has about 30,000 members, while the VoteWexit.com Facebook page, which aims to encompass all of the western provinces, has 262,000.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Boot Scootin’ Boogie Dance DanceHall in Edmonton on Saturday, Nov. 2, to discuss the Wexit movement.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Boot Scootin' Boogie Dance DanceHall in Edmonton on Saturday, Nov. 2, to discuss the Wexit movement. Julien Fournier / Global News

Peter Downing, the founder of Wexit Canada and Wexit Alberta, has also released a letter directed at Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

“We are calling on you to legislate a referendum on Alberta’s separation from Canada,” the letter reads. “You or any one of your 62 MLAs can draft a bill to formulate a referendum on a clear and unequivocal question as to whether the people of Alberta wish to remain a part of Canada.”

READ MORE: This way to ‘Wexit’: Navigating Alberta’s theoretical secession

The letter also calls for a series of what the group calls requirements, including the end of Alberta’s contract with the RCMP, prohibiting federal payroll deductions, and the withdrawing from the federal Employment Insurance program.

Global News reached out to the office of the premier on Saturday, but did not hear back in time for publication. However, Kenney has previously stated that he does not consider separation to be a realistic option.

“Landlocking ourselves through separation is not a solution to the problem of a campaign to landlock Alberta,” Kenney said on Oct. 22, the day after the federal election.

READ MORE: Analysis: Western alienation is very real in Alberta and Saskatchewan

The Wexit movement has gained heavy traction in the weeks following the federal election, which saw Alberta vote in Conservative MPs for every riding in the province except for Heather McPherson, the lone NDP representative in the Edmonton Strathcona riding.

READ MORE: Edmonton Strathcona becomes the only non-Conservative seat in Alberta after voting in NDP Heather McPherson

Talk of Alberta separation on the rise following 2019 Federal Election results
The Wexit event in Edmonton was originally planned for a smaller venue but was moved to the dance hall after there was an increased interest.

