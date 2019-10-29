Trudeau taps prominent transition advisers in nod to Alberta, Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is tapping two prominent women with deep roots in Alberta and Quebec to guide the formation of his new minority government.

The Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday confirmed that Trudeau has brought on Anne McLellan and Isabelle Hudon to serve as his transition advisers as the Liberals adjust to governing in a minority situation following an election campaign that rubbed raw fresh tensions between the West and the rest of the country.

READ MORE: With the Liberals’ new minority, Trudeau’s greatest challenge is healing divide with Western Canada

McLellan served as the Liberal member of Parliament for Edmonton Northwest from 1993 to 2006 and held the posts of minister of natural resources and minister of justice during her time in office. She most recently made headlines when Trudeau brought her on to conduct a review of whether the roles of minister of justice and attorney general should be separated in the wake of findings of improper political interference by his office in the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Trudeau meets with governor general about plan to form government

Hudon is currently Canada’s ambassador to France and the first woman to hold that position.

She is a prominent figure in Quebec business and political circles, having held senior leadership roles as CEO of the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal along with others at Bombardier, the Canadian Space Agency and Sun Life Financial.

2:15 Can Wexit actually happen? Can Wexit actually happen?

News of their retention as advisers comes as Trudeau grapples with how to ensure representation for Alberta and Saskatchewan in his new minority government.

The Liberals were entirely locked out of those provinces as tensions have escalated over the ongoing economic challenges facing the oil and gas industry as well as challenges to natural resource development projects that have been writ large by the Liberal overhaul of the approval process for such projects.

More to come.