Canada

Trudeau, Governor General Julie Payette to meet today to form government

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2019 6:00 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to meet with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette at Rideau Hall today to confirm that he intends to form government.

Trudeau’s Liberals won 157 seats in last week’s federal election — 13 short of a majority.

The party entered the campaign with 177 seats and will now need at least one party’s help to pass legislation in Parliament.

READ MORE: Liberal minority government: How will the party’s strategy need to shift?

Trudeau will also have to survive a confidence vote on a speech from the throne laying out his plans for governing.

In their meeting today, Trudeau and Payette will likely talk about a time for Parliament to reconvene.

In 2015, it took more than month for MPs to be called back to Ottawa, though a new cabinet was sworn in far earlier than that.

Trudeau’s next decisions will might be to reshuffle his cabinet, considering Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi lost their seats.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
