Former Harper government House leader becomes interim leader of Wexit Canada

A veteran politician who once served as House leader in Stepher Harper’s Conservative government was named the interim leader of a political party seeking for Western Canada to secede from the rest of the country.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Wexit Canada posted on its Facebook page that Peter Downing had resigned as leader and that Jay Hill would take over in the interim.

“[He] will assume these responsibilities until the party is able to hold a founding convention and the grassroots members elect a new leader,” the party said.

Wexit Canada is not yet a registered political party but Elections Canada lists it as an “eligible political party” on its website, meaning the party has met the legal requirements to be registered except for running a candidate in a general election or by-election.

Hill was first elected federally as a Reform Party MP in “the West wants in” days. At a Wexit Alberta meeting in Calgary last summer, he said people should take the Western separatist movement seriously.

“I believe the polls that about 25 per cent of Albertans are supportive of separating as of the moment, but I also agree that it could double easily that number if Justin Trudeau was re-elected on Oct. 21,” Hill told Global News at the time.

Jay Hill, a veteran politician, was one of the people at the event.

New Alberta separation group meets in Calgary

Wexit’s platform includes plans to hold referendums on separating the Western provinces from the rest of Canada as well as to fight the carbon tax, Bill C-48 and Bill C-69 — which critics accuse of hampering Canada’s energy sector — and barriers to free trade.

