4th student at Kitchener high school tests positive for COVID-19

For the third time this month, a student at one Kitchener high school has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Waterloo Region District School Board.

It has been announced that students at Huron Heights Secondary School tested positive last Thursday as well as on Saturday and Sunday.

There was also a positive test announced at the school involving a student on Sept. 21.

An outbreak has not been declared at the school as none of the cases appear to be connected.

“The province has defined a school outbreak as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care),” a spokesperson from Waterloo Public Health told Global News through email.

They said that all of the contact tracing has been completed and those who are in the affected cohorts have been notified by public health.

The school has issued similar letters to parents after each incident.

“If you are not contacted by Region of Waterloo Public Health, your child is not considered a high-risk contact,” the school said.

Over the weekend, a second school outbreak was reported at Cardinal-Léger elementary school in Kitchener.

Cases were reported among students at the French school on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2.

An earlier outbreak at KCI was declared over last week.

There have now been 18 students and three staff members who have tested positive at schools across the region.