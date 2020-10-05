17 new coronavirus cases reported in Waterloo Region, total cases climb to 1,796

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 17 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday bringing the total number of cases in the region to 1,796.

Over the past seven days, the area has had 90 news COVID-19 cases pop up. It is slightly below the 93 new positive tests that were announced over the previous week.

Of the 17 cases announced Monday, six were attributed to people between the ages of 30 and 39, while four involved people aged 20-29 and three others were connected to those aged 50-59.

Another 17 people were cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,549.

That leaves 127 active cases in the region, no change from Sunday. Two of those are people who are currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

There were two new outbreaks reported in the area on Monday and one has also come to an end.

One outbreak has been reported at the Pinehaven Nursing Home in Waterloo where a staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Waterloo Public Health does not list individual outbreaks at daycares on its dashboard but says that four outbreaks have come to an end while a fifth one is active. This is a change of one in both categories.

The latest daycare outbreak the province reported in Waterloo Region was at the St. Jacobs Day Care in St. Jacobs.

There continue to be three other outbreaks in the area with one at Cardinal-Léger elementary school in Kitchener and the others being in the food and beverage sector and a congregate setting.

Ontario reported 615 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 54,814.

“Locally, there are 289 new cases in Toronto, 88 in Peel and 81 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Fifty-eight per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 541 more resolved cases.”

Elliott said the province completed nearly 38,200 additional tests, which is around where that figure has been in recent days. Ontario has now completed a total of 4,127,315 tests.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca