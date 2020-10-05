Ontario reports 615 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 615 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 54,814.

“Locally, there are 289 new cases in Toronto, 88 in Peel and 81 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Fifty-eight per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 541 more resolved cases.”

Elliott said the province completed nearly 38,200 additional tests, which is around where that figure has been in recent days. Ontario has now completed a total of 4,127,315 tests.

The province continues to work through a backlog of tests, with 68,006 currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, 46,360 cases are considered resolved which is 84.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

There are at least 176 people hospitalized with the virus, which marks an increase of seven. There are 43 people in intensive care with 26 on a ventilator.

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Oct. 3 — as is often the case on weekends — likely causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Five more deaths were also reported on Monday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,980.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

26,161 people are male

28,271 people are female

4,718 people are 19 and under

19,298 people are 20 to 39

15,564 people are 40 to 59

8,769 people are 60 to 79

6,455 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be reported at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,873 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of one compared to Sunday. There are currently 50 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is up by one.

There are 124 active cases among long-term care residents and 158 among staff.

Ontario child-care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 539 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 293 among students and 92 among staff (154 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 56 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 335 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases.

There have been a total of 170 confirmed cases within child-care centres and homes — an increase of 14 since the previous day.

